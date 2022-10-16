BJP, AAP expose their hypocrisies

The resignation of Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam and the circumstances surrounding it reveal the hypocrisy of political parties and their opportunistic posture even on issues that they claim are basic matters of their creed and policy. Gautam had recently attended a mass conversion gathering where people took a pledge to not worship Hindu gods and goddesses. Hundreds of Dalits converted to Buddhism at the gathering. His presence at the conversion rally created a controversy, with the BJP seeking his dismissal for being “anti-Hindu”. Gautam resigned from the Arvind Kejriwal cabinet, saying that he wanted to protect his party and Chief Minister from attack by the BJP, but clearly after he was told to do so. The controversy has exposed how hollow the positions of both the BJP and the AAP are on the matters involved in it and on the ideas and ideals of Babasaheb Ambedkar, whom both claim to revere.

Gautam has said that he attended the meeting in his individual capacity. Participants at the convention recited the 22 vows formulated by Ambedkar, including the pledge that they would not henceforth worship Hindu gods. This was mandated by Ambedkar and he had himself taken these vows. But the BJP dubbed Gautam “anti-Hindu” for his presence at the meeting where the participants supported Ambedkar’s ideas and followed his example. How could the party do this when it has sought to appropriate Ambedkar for political gains? And even by its own reckoning, untenable as it is, of Hindutva and Hindu nation, the party should not also have any problem with Buddhism, which is a religion of Indian origin. How can conversion to it be wrong? Ambedkar had himself converted to Buddhism. In any case, does not a citizen have the right to say that they do not have faith in Hindu gods? Millions of people, including ministers and officials and others, don’t believe in them. Should they be sacked from their positions?

It is clear that the BJP decided to hit the AAP at the sensitive religious spot in Gujarat, where Hindu sentiments are important in the run-up to the Assembly elections. Kejriwal was camping in the state, and he didn’t want to be dubbed “anti-Hindu”. The AAP has always tried to appeal to supposed Hindu sentiments, despite its declared commitment to secularism and to Ambedkar’s ideas. And so, it did not defend Gautam, and probably prompted him to resign. It should be noted that the AAP has also not condemned the recent public flogging by some police personnel of some Muslims in Gujarat’s Kheda district. Both parties have always sworn by Ambedkar, but their real commitment is to elections and power.