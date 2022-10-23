BJP plans flyovers to election

The BBMP and the government are at it once again – proposing a massive infrastructure project without thought and without regard for its long-term consequences. That elections are close by is the only explanation. Worse, it is a similar plan that the BJP had opposed when it was proposed by the previous Siddaramaiah government. The latter had in 2016 proposed a steel flyover between Basaveshwara Circle and Hebbal, which had to be scrapped after a public outcry against it; the BBMP now proposes to build four grade separators between Basaveshwara Circle and Mekhri Circle. The previous government had said that it aimed to ensure seamless travel between the central business district and the northern parts of the city, including the international airport, by building a 6.7-km-long steel bridge from Basaveshwara Circle to Hebbal. The Rs 1,800-crore project was to be built in 24 months by Larsen and Toubro Ltd and Nagarjuna Construction Ltd. The BJP had opposed it vociferously, using civil society protests to its advantage, and alleged that the Congress had collected Rs 200 crore in bribes. Union minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar’s Namma Bengaluru Foundation even filed a PIL against it. The project was shelved. And in the years since, the traffic situation on this stretch has turned into a nightmare.

The BBMP’s proposal includes the construction of four grade separators at Basaveshwara Circle, Windsor Manor junction, Kaveri theatre junction and at Mekhri Circle. The civic body has issued a tender calling for consultancy services to prepare a feasibility report and a detailed project report (DPR), itself a deviation from the norm – the two reports should be separately tendered to maintain objectivity. It does not need an expert to conclude that the new proposal is a recipe for disaster, one that will only worsen the traffic situation, not ease it. Four flyovers or underpasses will obviously lead to bottlenecks at each landing, a problem that one long flyover as proposed earlier would have avoided. There is also no clarity on the fate of the existing bridge at Windsor Manor, the underpass at Mekhri Circle or the many ‘magic boxes’ en route. Any plan to decongest traffic on the road cannot be taken in isolation and should also include the Hebbal flyover, which is itself a major bottleneck.

The government’s keenness to rush this project through as the elections approach raises eyebrows. But it is the responsibility of the BBMP to constitute a team of experts, including traffic police, to study and suggest a comprehensive and viable solution. Quick-fix solutions based on extraneous considerations and lacking foresight will only ensure that the cure is worse than the disease. And we already have plenty of that in Bengaluru.