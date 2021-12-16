Boost for Congress, Bommai takes a hit

The BJP has upped its strength in the Karnataka Legislative Council, winning 11 seats in the recent elections from the local authorities constituency. But the results may not be music to the ears of the ruling party as the Congress has won an equal number of seats, giving the latter a morale boost. The results are also a wake-up call for the Janata Dal(S), which has managed to win only two of the six seats it contested. Unlike elections from the graduates, teachers or Assembly constituencies, these polls are significant as the voters are panchayat and municipal body members and as such represent the will of the people at the grassroots level.

The results do not hold much cheer for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, with doubts being raised over his vote-pulling capacity. The BJP had lost to Congress in the recent Assembly bypolls in Haveri, the Chief Minister’s home district. Now, in the dual-seat Dharwad constituency which also comprises Haveri, Congress candidate Saleem Ahmed has secured the highest number of votes. Bommai’s writ also did not run in the prestigious Belagavi constituency where rebel candidate Lakhan Jarkiholi, propped up by his brother and former BJP minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, trounced the official party candidate. Bommai’s anointment as Chief Minister had ruffled many BJP old-timers, who see him as an ‘import’ and not an original party man. Bommai, in turn, has tried to consolidate his position in the right-wing party by pandering to the hardliners in it. The Council election results may have rendered him more vulnerable. But it is the JD(S) that has taken the worst hit. It finds itself not only weak in numbers but also in reputation, increasingly seen by all sides as a family-run opportunistic party bereft of any ideology, often running with the hare and hunting with the hound. While it still aspires to come to power in the state on its own, in reality, it finds itself facing irrelevance. It must make an attempt to redefine itself and emerge as the strong regional alternative to the two national parties that it was meant to be.

However, a big cause for concern for all citizens is the brazen use of money power in these elections, with almost every candidate estimated to have spent Rs 20-30 crore. The framers of the Constitution envisaged the Legislative Council as the House of Elders, one whose members are not driven by the need to win popular elections as members of the Assembly have to and who therefore can debate and deliberate on matters of public interest in a wiser, less partisan manner. That idea is becoming increasingly distant from reality.