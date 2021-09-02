'Break farmers' heads' approach unhelpful

The orders of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Karnal that the police should “break the heads” of those who trespassed the security cordon set up by the force on Saturday should have appeared to the agitating farmers there as the voice of the government. The farmers, who have been agitating for months for the withdrawal of the three farm laws, have always said that the government is insensitive and non-responsive, and lacked concern for them. Many farmers were injured in the lathi-charge when they gathered at a venue where a BJP meeting presided over by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was being held. The SDM has said that his words were selectively quoted, but Khattar has said that his choice of words was not correct. The BJP’s partner in the state government, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), has demanded action against the officer.

The Chief Minister said that the government had to strictly maintain law and order, but there was no law and order issue and no threat of violence in Karnal. The farmers have remained peaceful all these months, since their protests started last November, except on Republic Day this year when, according to them, they were blamed for the violence planned and resorted to by others. When the protests were more active and visible, the farmers had alleged that the governments at the Centre and in Haryana and UP were trying to undermine and scuttle them, instead of trying to engage them in a productive dialogue. The central government has held a dozen rounds of talks with them but the farmers have felt that none of them was intended to seriously address their concerns over the laws but only to convince them that the laws were for their own good.

The laws have now been put in cold storage on the intervention of the Supreme Court. The government promised to suspend implementation of the laws and continuance of the system of support prices. But the farmers are not ready to accept anything less than the withdrawal of the laws altogether. Even when the government said it was ready for any number of rounds of talks and that it was just a phone call away for them, the laws were not negotiable. There is a complete lack of trust and, in the past few months, there has been no serious movement from either side. But the Karnal incident shows that the issue is still live, and the coming elections in Punjab will increase its political salience. There is a case for more fruitful engagement between both sides, and incidents like the action at Karnal will not help at all.