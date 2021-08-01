Building on Blinken’s visit

Although the recent visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to India did not result in concrete deliverables, it signalled to a strengthening partnership between the two countries. There was some apprehension in the run-up to the visit that US’ raising of concerns over weakening human rights, and religious and media freedoms in India would dampen the mood at bilateral meetings and impact the outcome. While it did ruffle feathers in Delhi, even prompting officials to go on the offensive on the eve of Blinken’s arrival in the capital, the ‘democracy issue’ did not derail the visit. Blinken met civil society members ahead of his official engagements. And while we do not know what transpired behind closed doors, Blinken’s praise for India’s “remarkable democratic elections” and “free-thinking citizens” in his remarks to the press, with no mention being made of democratic rights and religious freedoms, is telling.

The two sides are said to have had wide-ranging talks on the dire security situation in Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific engagement and cooperation in tackling Covid-19, among other issues. While India and the US are on the same page in wanting a political settlement to the conflict, Blinken’s focus was more on the Taliban; he warned that an Afghan government that commits atrocities against its own people would be treated as a “pariah state” and did not raise concerns over Pakistan’s continuing support to the Taliban. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, however, drew attention to the “broad consensus, deep consensus [that] most of the neighbours of Afghanistan” have reached on wanting a political statement. Although he didn’t name Pakistan, Jaishankar was pointing to Islamabad as the outlier. On cooperation in fighting the pandemic, the US announced it would give $25 million – this is over the $200 million already extended - to support vaccination efforts. It has promised to keep the raw materials supply chain open for vaccine production in India. This is a step in the right direction.

At his meeting with civil society leaders, Blinken engaged with an official of the Tibetan government-in-exile. It is likely that the engagement on Indian soil was aimed at sending a message to the Chinese government that on the Tibetan question, there is growing proximity between New Delhi and Washington. The meeting is bound to draw Beijing’s ire. While India’s frustration with Chinese bellicosity is understandable, it is questionable whether flashing the Tibet card, especially jointly with the Americans, is the best way forward. This may not be in India’s best interests as unlike the US, India is a neighbour of China.