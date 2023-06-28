Climate financing: Issues remain

The Summit for a New Global Financing Pact, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris last week, took a step forward in addressing the contentious issue of climate financing but has left many serious issues unresolved. Macron took the initiative for the meet to highlight the issue and to encourage all countries, especially the rich countries led by the US, to reach an agreement on the matter, which has eluded the world for years. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had described the meeting as “a new Bretton Woods moment” because the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF), which celebrate their 80th birthday this year, will have an important role in climate finance also. Important world leaders had in a joint letter called it a “decisive political moment.” It did not live up to the hyped aims but made some limited gains and clarified many issues. There was also some hope that more progress can be achieved in future. Such optimism did not characterise many past meetings.

Though the frequency of extreme climate events is claimed to have led to some softening of the position of the rich countries on climate financing, the commitments and even the promises have not gone far enough. One positive outcome was the “possibility” that the developed countries may act on the pledge, made in 2009, to pass on $100 billion to developing countries this year. The pledge had to be met by 2020, and the accuracy of the figures about the funds released is under dispute. In any case, the present estimate is that the Global South, except China, would need at least $3 trillion per year by 2030. The World Bank announced that it will allow countries struck by natural disasters to pause debt repayments, but only for new loans. It was also decided that an additional $100 billion will be made available to climate-vulnerable countries through the IMF’s special drawing rights (SDR) instrument. The World Bank and IMF would unlock an additional $200 billion in “lending capacity” over the next 10 years.

There was a proposal to find “new avenues for international taxation”, like taxes on shipping, aviation, fossil fuel, wealth, etc., which was sharply divisive. There were also other ideas which need to be discussed and acted upon in future. One stark fact that came out was that even the hundreds of billions of dollars which were being negotiated would not be enough to deal with the challenges. There were differences over the means and methodologies, too. India pointed out that the financing plans through multilateral institutions would adversely affect their main goal, which is lending for development. Climate finance should be handled separately from development finance.