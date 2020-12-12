Climate: India needs to do much more

There is something to cheer for India in the report that the country is among the top 10 countries for the second successive year in the Climate Change Performance Index, released in Germany this week. Another report of G-20, which will go into the records of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, also says India might meet its emission reduction targets. But India’s performance may not mean much in the context of the poor performance of most other countries. The first three ranks in the index are unoccupied. The largest polluter, China, ranks 33rd and the US ranks last. The message from the index and the report is not that India is doing better but is only relatively doing so, and that, more importantly, other countries are doing badly. Most countries are not doing enough to meet the Paris Agreement commitments. This may be because the climate change strategies of all countries are hampered by the need to fight Covid-19. Many countries have actually been forced to go in for strategies to revive their economies with plans that go against their commitments under the Paris Agreement and do harm to the environment.

But the need for urgent action on climate is highlighted by the fact that this November was the warmest month on record. The target of containing the rise in temperature to 2 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial level, set in Paris, will most likely be missed. The World Meteorological Organisation has said that the world mean temperature has already risen by 1.2 degrees Celsius and the cap of 1.5 degrees set for the end of the century may be touched in the near future. There are projections which show that by the end of the century the global temperature might rise by 3 degrees Celsius, and that can lead to catastrophes of the kind that has not been seen before.

That makes it important that the entire world pulls together in fighting the challenge of climate change, which is the biggest threat humanity has faced in its history. It is good news that the incoming US administration under President Joe Biden may join the Paris Agreement again and implement policies that align with its aims. China has to translate into actions what it has preached and advocated on the world climate forums. Developed countries will have to financially support other countries in their initiatives to phase out present practices that contribute to climate change and facilitate adoption of green technologies. India has itself got to do much more, like increasing the output of green energy and reducing the use of fossil fuels, in spite of the ranking it has got in the index.