CM’s security ring, a safe haven

The arrest of two police constables on security duty at Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s residence for dealing drugs should be summarily dismissed for their gross misconduct. But they may in all probability walk free in a few months after being exonerated of all charges, given the shoddy manner in which police conduct investigations. As it is, the much-publicised drug case of last year is crumbling like nine pins with one accused after another being granted relief by the court, with the police failing to prove their case. Thus, it is not surprising that the two cops have already managed to obtain bail though they were caught red-handed with 10 kg of ganja. The Investigating Officer (IO) not only booked them under a lighter section of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act (NDPS) by falsely stating that they possessed drugs lesser than commercial quantities, but also failed to oppose the bail application. Police Commissioner Kamal Pant has now suspended the IO and his assistant. But this is not enough. While stringent disciplinary action should be initiated against the IO so that it serves as an example to other deviant officers like him, the police should immediately move the court to get the bail cancelled. Apparently, the accused procured drugs from pedlars and supplied them to customers through delivery platforms, confident that they would never be apprehended considering they were operating from a safe haven of the Chief Minister’s residence. However, luck ran out a few days ago when they caught the attention of their superior officers while they were engaged in a noisy brawl with two pedlars over financial issues.

The incident also draws attention to the cavalier manner in which the police top brass deal with the Chief Minister’s security by posting personnel without verifying their antecedents. If drug pushers can infiltrate into the Chief Minister’s security detail and carry on their illegal activities unhindered, terrorists and potential assassins could not be far behind. The Commissioner should fix responsibility for this very serious lapse.

Such transgressions by police are not new. Last year, three police officials were suspended after they forced a youth to smoke ganja and then booked him under a false drugs case after he failed to pay a bribe. Also, an ACP and two inspectors were suspended after they were accused of collecting bribes of over Rs 25 lakh from cigarette distributors during the lockdown. What has DGP Praveen Sood done during his long term at the helm, to discipline the police force and salvage its lost reputation? It is high time he sets the house in order.