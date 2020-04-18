Coronavirus: Indians abroad need govt’s help

It is imperative that India extends strong support to its citizens living, working and studying abroad to tide over the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 13 million Indians are abroad, many of them are in countries that have been hit hard by the pandemic. According to the government, around 3,336 Indians in 53 countries have tested positive for COVID-19 and 25 infected patients have died of it so far. Many Indians abroad, especially students, have appealed to the government to bring them back home. Their apprehensions are understandable. In several countries, public health systems have crumbled under the pressure of the pandemic. This is the case with the United Kingdom, for instance, where 400,000 Indian nationals, including some 50,000 students, reside. The already weak National Health System cannot take the extra burden of COVID-19. Frantic Indian students are therefore keen to return home.

Even more alarming is the plight of Indian nationals in West Asia. Some nine million of them live in the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) countries, 80% of whom live and work in conditions that are difficult at the best of times. With the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping through these countries, the situation of these workers has become precarious. Many of them live in overcrowded housing facilities and do not have access to medical treatment. Hundreds of Indian workers in Kuwait, Dubai and Doha among other places are said to have tested positive for COVID-19. Countries in the region do not have affordable public healthcare systems in place. Highly vulnerable to COVID-19 but stuck in a situation where they cannot access affordable medical treatment and unable to exit because of lockdowns in India and their host countries, millions of Indian migrants abroad are in distress.

The Ministry of External Affairs has said that bringing Indian nationals home at this point is not feasible and selective repatriation is not an option. Indeed, flying millions back to India would be a logistical nightmare. Indian missions are reportedly providing subsidised food and accommodation to stranded Indian nationals in some countries. However, this is not enough. New Delhi must step up support substantially. India could dispatch medical teams with medicines and other supplies to other countries to support Indian nationals there. Thousands living in the GCC countries need immediate help. India’s relations with these countries have improved in recent years. New Delhi should leverage these ties to work with local governments to support Indian nationals there. This will, no doubt, be a mammoth operation. But India has displayed its capacity to carry out large-scale humanitarian operations in the past.