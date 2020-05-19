Coronavirus: WHO dunnit must be nailed

China’s extension of support to the World Health Organization (WHO) resolution pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic removes an important obstacle in the way of the international community getting better, albeit only marginally, understanding, of the coronavirus as well as its origin and spread. The resolution calls for an “impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation” of the WHO’s response to COVID-19. This will include the WHO’s actions as well as its timelines pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic. The resolution calls for identifying the zoonotic sources of the coronavirus. For several weeks, China had opposed the Australia-European Union efforts to move a resolution at the World Health Assembly (WHA) meeting calling for a probe into the origin of the pandemic and China’s lapses in this regard. Beijing fears that such an exercise would lay bare its failures which may have paved the way for a viral outbreak to become a global pandemic.

At the WHA meeting, China signalled support for an independent inquiry. Given the large number of countries backing the resolution, it may have seen diplomatic wisdom in avoiding isolation. Importantly, though, it managed to get a dilution of the resolution’s text. It will be the WHO, not China, which will be the focus of scrutiny. Besides, the resolution calls for an “evaluation,” not a probe or an investigation. At the WHA meeting, President Xi Jinping expressed support to the evaluation “when the pandemic is brought under control.” It could be months, even years, for that to happen. The world needs a better understanding now, not later, of the blunders that facilitated COVID-19’s spread so that course correction can be initiated immediately. China’s delaying tactics are unhelpful.

An impartial evaluation of the WHO’s actions has the potential to initiate much needed reforms in the functioning of the global body. The performance of WHO in the COVID-19 pandemic has been disappointing. It kept downplaying the magnitude of the looming crisis and avoided declaring it a pandemic even when the geographical spread indicated that it was one. Tedros Adhanom, the WHO’s director-general, is widely seen to have failed the global community, prompting his detractors to recall his long history of proximity to China. His interventions regarding COVID-19 in recent months have seemed aimed more at protecting China from global censure than at containing the pandemic. The WHO is in need of reform. The world needs a vigilant, robust and reliable watchdog against deadly epidemics and pandemics. An evaluation of the WHO’s performance, which the resolution puts in place, could be a small first step in that direction.