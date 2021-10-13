Cut fuel taxes to keep inflation in check

It was widely expected that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would maintain status quo on both the policy rate and stance, and it did so, for the eighth consecutive time, at its meeting last week. There are good reasons for that. The economy was badly hit by the pandemic, and the RBI saw the need to create an environment for growth as its responsibility, too. Many of its decisions were tailored to the purpose, and RBI in fact did much heavy-lifting for that. But it may perhaps be time to pause and review the position now. The MPC decided to keep the benchmark interest rates unchanged, but one of the six members entered a dissenting note by voting against continuing with an accommodative stance, as he did last time.

The RBI was doing a tightrope walk in recent quarters and it has some risks that are evident now. The dissenting member has noted that an extended policy of monetary accommodation could lead to heightened inflationary pressures. The MPC’s projection of average inflation for the current fiscal is 5.3 per cent. The latest projections show that the rate could go up to 5.8 per cent in the last quarter, only marginally lower than the upper end of the tolerance band. Global commodity prices are rising and that can also feed domestic inflation. The RBI’s primary mandate is to keep inflation around the 4 per cent target. A failure to do that would impact the economy and the lives of people in various ways. Savings have fallen even otherwise during the pandemic and an inflation-induced decline in savings can adversely affect the revival of the economy.

The RBI alone will not be able to contain inflationary pressures and it will need the support of government policies and actions for that. The MPC has said that efforts to contain cost-push pressures through a calibrated reversal of fuel taxes could contribute to a more sustained lowering of inflation and anchoring of inflation expectations. This is a call to both central and state governments to reduce taxes on petrol, diesel and other fuels that are contributing to price inflation. Governor Shaktikanta Das has also said that it may now be time to wind down the liquidity support that the RBI provided in the past many months. It has announced some measures to reduce the excess liquidity in the system. With the economy getting back into gear, though haltingly and with uncertainties dogging it, the RBI may soon have to go in for normalisation of its monetary policy.

