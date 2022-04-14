Deal with climate change on priority

The third part of the Sixth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which was released recently, has made a departure from its previous reports. The earlier reports, prepared by a team of scientists from across the world, analysed the causes of climate change and its nature and presented the likely scenarios that might emerge. The latest report has presented a set of guidelines on mitigation and suggested how governments and communities can best address the problem, apart from pointing out the serious nature of the crisis. Global temperature will rise 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial level despite the promises made in the 2015 Paris climate agreement. Every year in the past decade saw record levels of greenhouse gas emissions and the coming decades will see temperatures rise by more than 3 degrees Celsius. That will lead to many disasters, including rising sea levels, inundation of cities and continuous crop failures. These will have a big impact on health, agriculture and economy and major social and political consequences.

The report calls for a major change in how energy is produced and used in the world. It says carbon emissions should be allowed to peak within three years from now and then should fall by 43% by the end of the decade. They should be reduced to zero by 2050. Methane emissions have to be reduced by a third by 2030 and completely by 2050. Decarbonisation of road transport, industry, mining and manufacturing is crucial, and all these sectors will have to bank on renewable sources for their operations. Energy efficiency and conservation should get greater attention. These will not be enough to stave off disaster. Technology will have to be developed and deployed to pull carbon dioxide from the air.

The report has noted the positives in the global efforts to deal with climate change. It says there is “growing evidence of climate action’’ in the energy sector. There are many policies and regulatory measures in several parts of the world which have enhanced the efficiency of green technologies. There is a continuing fall in the cost of producing solar and wind energy, which have come down by almost 85% since 2010. But there is much more to be done and the report sets many ambitious targets to avert the disaster which is in the making and fast approaching. It says the targets are achievable if governments act sincerely and purposefully. It says that the often-raised problem of availability of funds for tackling climate change can also be solved if there is the will to do so. But these are big ifs.