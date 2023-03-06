Delhi must push Moscow to see reason

Geopolitics once again stood in the way of the G-20 being able to hammer out a consensus. Last week’s G-20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi could not agree on a joint communique because Russia and the West differed over the war in Ukraine. Earlier, the G-20 Finance Ministers’ and Central Bank Governors’ meeting in Bengaluru also failed to produce a joint communique.

This is worrying. At a time when the world is struggling with post-pandemic economic recovery and the impact of Russia’s war on Ukraine, the grouping comprising the world's 20 largest economies and is the best equipped to lead the world out of its economic crises appears to be in a state of near-paralysis due to the bickering of the big powers. Russia is opposed to any mention of the war in Ukraine. It argues that the G-20’s primary agenda is global economic issues and that its meetings are not a forum for discussing the war. The West insists that the Ukraine war has to be discussed at the G-20 as this war is the cause of food, fuel and economic crises in many countries.

Their positions seem driven by an unseemly desire to score points against each other. Worryingly, the impact of geopolitics on the G-20’s functioning is worsening. The summit in Bali in November 2022 did produce a consensus document. In New Delhi, Russia, backed by China, walked away from the Bali consensus. The New Delhi meeting was thus a step back from Bali.

India, the G-20 host this year, sought to salvage the situation by bringing out a Chair’s Summary and an Outcome Document at the end of the Bengaluru and New Delhi meetings. These underscore that the meetings were not total wash-outs but that there was consensus on several issues such as food, fuel, and energy security. This is a sensible approach that will help the G-20 to build on the positives, rather than be dragged down by failures.

The G-20 summit in Delhi in September will mark the finale of India’s presidency of the grouping. If Delhi does not want its presidency to end on a disappointing note, it will have to step up diplomacy. It has seven months to do some heavy lifting. So far, the Modi government seems to have focused more on using G-20 events for domestic political messaging. The coming months should see it deploy its diplomatic energies and skills outward. There is a real opportunity for India to secure a breakthrough -- the Foreign Ministers’ Meeting laid bare the world’s increasing impatience with Vladimir Putin’s war and the growing isolation of the Russia-China axis on this question. Delhi must push Moscow to see reason.