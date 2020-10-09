Delhi must step up activities in Myanmar

The recent visit of Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Army chief Gen MM Naravane to Myanmar saw the two sides sign agreements that will strengthen bilateral bonds. However, a third country—China—is likely to have dominated the thoughts of the visiting Indian officials as they engaged Myanmar’s civilian and military leaders. In addition to proposing the construction of a $6 billion petroleum refinery near Yangon, India discussed progress in ongoing infrastructure projects, including the Trilateral Highway, the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project and the Sittwe port project. It also presented Myanmar with 3,000 vials of the antiviral Remdesivir, symbolic of the support India is extending to Myanmar in its efforts to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Relations between India and Myanmar have grown over the past decade and India has sought to engage Myanmar’s rulers, military or civilian, in a bid to counter China’s enormous presence in that country. However, its efforts have lacked the energy that characterizes China’s engagement of Myanmar. India’s infrastructure projects are running way behind schedule; the Kaladan project has moved at a snail’s pace. Meanwhile, China’s role in Myanmar’s economy and military has grown by leaps and bounds.

Myanmar has always had enormous strategic significance for India. Not only does it share borders with India and China but also, it abuts India’s restive North-Eastern states and several tribal communities living in India have ethnic kin on the Myanmar side of the border. Its importance to India’s national security is immense and this significance has increased in the context of rising tensions between India and China along their disputed border. Keeping Myanmar on India’s side is essential to India’s security and territorial sovereignty. The possibility of China ramping up pressure on India by supporting anti-India insurgents in the North-East cannot be ruled out. In this regard, India will be hoping for Myanmar’s continued support for its counter-insurgency operations in the North-East. Shringla and Naravane discussed security issues in the border areas. It is heartening that Myanmar’s leaders reaffirmed commitment to not allow their soil to be used against Indian interests.

It is well known that China has stoked and supported ethnic conflicts in Myanmar and has provided weapons and sanctuary to ethnic militias. Myanmar’s civilian and military leaders are deeply suspicious of Chinese intentions in their country. But deep economic dependence on China has kept Myanmar in Beijing’s grip. It could make it vulnerable to Chinese pressure on strategic issues. This is a dependence that India must break.