Diversion of funds a travesty

The Karnataka government has diverted over Rs 7,888 crore meant for the uplift of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) to infrastructure projects in violation of a law passed by the legislature. The Karnataka SC and ST sub-plan Act, 2013, requires the government to spend 24.1% of its total budget on SC/ST welfare -- 17.15% for SC, and 6.95% for ST. However, between 2018 and 2020, the government has misused Section 7(D) of the Act, which provides for “deemed expenditure”, to divert funds for drinking water projects, road repairs, irrigation and other civil works. Under this Section, in the case of non-divisible infrastructure work, a portion of the project cost, as may be determined by the government, may be deemed to have been for the benefit of SC/STs. However, even this “deemed expenditure” must be in sync with the overall objectives of the Act -- to increase the income of the target population through various income-generating schemes, skill upgradation and infrastructure development mainly in atrocity-prone districts. The other aim is to bring the targeted community above the poverty level and bridge the development gaps between SC/STs and the general population. Diversion of funds for the construction of a flyover, for instance, on the ground that it would also be used by SC/STs is a complete misuse of the provisions of the said Act. Instead, the government should have identified infrastructure that could be directly linked to SC/ST habitations, mainly in rural areas.

The diversion of funds had led to a ruckus in the Assembly last year with BJP MLAs themselves hauling the government over the coals. The government was then forced to withdraw its decision to divert about Rs 5,000 crore, which it had proposed citing lack of resources during the pandemic. What is even more unfortunate is that the ministers in charge of social welfare and backward classes are not just mute spectators but have been complicit in these illegal decisions. Officers responsible for the lapse must be penalised as provided in the Act so that an example is set for others.

At a time when the government has sanctioned hundreds of crores for the development of many forward communities and as grants to religious institutions, it is a travesty that funds meant to elevate communities that have faced oppression and discrimination for centuries are diverted. The government has said that there will be no such diversion of funds this year, but the promise does not inspire confidence. The best course of action would be to repeal Section 7(D) of the law in order to prevent its misuse.