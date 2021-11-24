Don’t dither on Saurabh Kirpal's appointment

The likely appointment of lawyer Saurabh Kirpal as a judge of the Delhi High Court will mark a milestone in judicial history as he will be the first openly gay judge in the country. It is also bound to have an impact outside the courts on social attitudes, specifically about sexuality and gender roles. The Supreme Court collegium has recommended his elevation and the government will hopefully accept it. It took four years for the collegium to finally make the recommendation. It was also known that the government was not keen on it. Its objection was ostensibly on the ground that there was a “conflict of interest’’ and “security risk’’ in the matter because Kirpal’s partner is a foreign national. The collegium had asked the government for details of any intelligence input that could lead to that conclusion. The government’s response to it is not known.

Kirpal’s appointment will be important because it will take forward an idea that has been legalised but has not been legitimised and fully implemented. The 2018 Navtej Singh Johar case judgement decriminalised homosexuality and recognised the right of the LGBTQ community to equal citizenship and protection under the law. Though discrimination has legally ended, the prejudice is still strong and exists in both private and public spaces. The court had said that the sexuality of any citizen, including those who have sexual relations with persons of the same sex, is a matter of personal choice and an expression of their autonomy. But the idea of equal rights and equal treatment of LGBTQs is yet to seep into social consciousness. The presence of a gay judge in the higher judiciary may give more legitimacy to the idea. It may be noted that Kirpal has chance to be elevated to the Supreme Court if he is appointed to the High Court now because he has many years of judicial service before him.

While the appointment of a gay judge has high symbolic value, there is a need for significant action to make the idea of equality and non-discrimination real in all areas of life. The community has demanded that the right to marriage should follow because equal rights should mean the right to choose one’s partners. The demand has much support outside the community, too. There are other areas also where the members of the LGBTQ community would want their equal rights to be accepted and actualised. While that may still be a prolonged process, the government now has an opportunity to make a positive statement. It should not miss it.

