Duopoly in the making not good news for fliers

Low-cost airline Go First, which has been in operation for over 15 years, is the latest to join a series of airlines to do the vanishing act from the Indian skies. It has declared itself bankrupt and gone in for insolvency proceedings in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), just as Jet Airlines did in 2019. The airlines had not fared well from the beginning but restructured itself and tried to make a fresh start two years ago. Even that was not enough to stave off the fall. It has blamed aircraft engine-maker Pratt & Whitney for the present situation, saying that the increasing number of failing engines made it impossible for it to operate its fleet as half of its Airbus fleet is grounded. It has said P&W did not abide by its contractual obligations and the arbitration order issued by the Singapore International Arbitration Centre. The engine-maker has said that it was not at fault and that it has not received payments from the company.

Go First has had problems even before the engine problem started and so, all the blame cannot be laid at P&W’s door. It had faced financial difficulties even before the pandemic. The company owes Rs 6,521 crore to financial creditors, including banks, and its liabilities to all creditors have been pegged at Rs 11,463 crore. Its market share has fallen from 11 per cent in November 2019 to 6.9 per cent in March 2023. The airline has resorted to a voluntary insolvency, and so it can still operate once the process is over. But as of now, it has cancelled all flights till May 12. The company has also sought a moratorium on outstanding credit. But the lessors have opposed the resolution plea and demanded aircraft de-registration and repossession.

It is ironic that Go First has found itself in this situation when the airline industry was showing signs of recovery from the lows of the pandemic times. The passenger traffic in January-February was 24.6 million, marginally lower than the traffic of 25.1 million during the same period in 2020. But the industry, which started rising post-2000, has always suffered from problems like high operational costs and too many airlines competing in an underdeveloped, if fast-growing, market. Go First is a victim of the cumulative problems that the industry has faced. Its exit from the scene will have a negative impact in the sector, which will now effectively have a duopoly. Market leader Indigo and the Tata Group’s airlines will have over 80 per cent of the market share. The situation can lead to high-ticket price inflation. Already fares have gone up. That is not in the interest of the air traveller.