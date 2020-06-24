Europe kicks off revival of sport

Like everything else in the world, sporting activity too had come to a complete halt following the spread of Covid-19 pandemic across the world. The coronavirus, which originated in China, caused its first major havoc in Europe. The impact of the virus was so huge that it left even the supposedly best public healthcare system in the world inadequate as lakhs got infected and thousands lost their lives every day. With no immediate remedy to combat the fast-spreading disease, one country after another went into lockdown, bringing all productive activities to a complete halt. Sports events, where thousands gather and a perfect vehicle for community spread, were one of the first to be shut. It wasn't long before the rest of the world followed suit.

It appears only apt that Europe, the first continent to be hit severely by the Covid-19 pandemic since it was found in China, has now become the first region to get the major sporting competitions rolling as well. Germany, one of the best countries in containing the virus, set the ball rolling, giving a green signal to Bundesliga over a month ago. Soon, Spain's La Liga, England's Premier League and Italy's Serie A resumed. Stringent protocols were set, spectators were banned from the stadium and a biosecure environment was created to minimise the effect of the virus. Taking cue from football, golf teed off in the US while England announced the commencement of a three-Test series against West Indies from July 8. The Caribbeans have already completed a 14-day isolation period in restricted set-up and if all goes well, Europe will also become the first continent to kick-off international cricket. While 10 Pakistani players testing positive ahead of their August tour of England is a big blow, neither side has backed down from going ahead with the series.

Encouraging as these developments have been for the full return of sporting activities, comes a discouraging development with four top tennis players, including World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, testing positive for Covid-19 during the course of an exhibition tournament (in Croatia and Serbia) organised by the Serbian ace. While the intention behind the move to host the event was right, it appears that little attention was paid insofar as pandemic protocols were concerned. Spectators packed the venues with literally no social distancing. Most of them did not wear masks while the players themselves were seen, in videos leaked on Wednesday, partying hard in a crowded place. It was nothing less than inviting trouble. While it is a major setback as sport looks to regain some sort of normalcy, hopefully it is just a one-off incident.