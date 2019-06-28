EVs or perish: begin transition now

If the country has to reduce pollution and its dependence on imported oil, a serious road map has to be prepared for a large-scale switch-over to electric vehicles (EVs). It will be a difficult and complicated transition as major changes have to be made by manufacturers and consumers and a number of allied industries and services which are linked to the automobile industry. India has taken just a few steps in that direction in an area in which the world, especially China, has moved far ahead. The Narendra Modi government was right to propose in 2017 a full transition to all-electric passenger cars by 2030, but that seems to have met with resistance from stakeholders. Now, the Niti Aayog is proposing a diluted but much-needed transition — that of all three- and two-wheelers above 150 cc to electric by 2023 and 2025 respectively.

The industry has been told to come up with a comprehensive plan for this switch-over. The announcement has been criticised as setting too close a deadline for a major shift to a new order in an industry which is crucial for the economy and has an important impact on the daily lives of people. Industry leaders have pointed out that the existing supply chain and infrastructure are grossly inadequate for EVs of any kind. Batteries, which are the most important component of EVs and account for 40% of their price, are not domestically produced. It is stated that the country will be entirely dependent on imports for the lithium-ion batteries which are to be used, as in the case of petroleum. Charging stations are critical, as petrol pumps are for fossil fuel vehicles, but there are at present only 500 of them in the country. Tens of thousands of them would have to be set up if two-wheelers and three-wheelers are to go electric. There should also be dedicated supply of electricity to the charging stations. The industry will also need new EV technologies and will have to put in place an R&D system.

These are challenges, but they should not be used as reasons for not working to a plan. The Indian experience in any field is that there is no initiative for change and action unless a deadline is set for it. Some pushing and prodding may be required to achieve the goals. The country has lost much time in the case of electric vehicles and so it has to actually speed up the switch-over. The deadlines in many such situations are sometimes extended, but serious work to effect the transition must start now.