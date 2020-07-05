Food grain delivery for migrants shoddy

Reports of the failure of governments to deliver on the promises made to the most indigent sections of people during the lockdown are disturbing, and should cause serious concern. The latest data of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, released last week, shows that only 13% of the 8 lakh metric tonnes of free food grains allocated for returning migrant workers under the Atmanirbhar Bharat package has actually reached the migrants during May and June. The government had announced that 5 kg of food grains and 1 kg of pulses would be distributed free to all migrants, when there was widespread criticism of the lack of government help for them to return to their homes and to support themselves after they reached their homes. Of the 8 crore migrant workers who should have benefited from the programme, only 2.13 crore got the promised subsistence package (1.21 crore in May and 92.44 lakh in June), according to the ministry’s data.

The states lifted 80% of the 8 lakh metric tonnes of food grains allocated under the programme, but distributed only 1.07 metric tonnes till June 30. At least 26 states lifted their full allocation but none of them distributed the full quantities to the beneficiaries. Some states like Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu did not distribute even 1% of the food grains. But UP and Bihar could be called the worst performers because most migrants were from these two states. They distributed just above 2% of the grains though both lifted their full entitlement. Rajasthan distributed about 95% of its allocation, and Karnataka, performed well. The figures from most states show the big gap between promises and delivery of help to migrants when they needed it most. They also confirm the widespread complaints from migrants that they have not received any help. Such complaints have often been dismissed as highlighting of stray cases or false and politically motivated charges.

Minister for Consumer Affairs Ram Vilas Paswan has said that the poor performance of most states in the matter is a matter of concern. He indicated that there may be problems in distribution, which is self-evident, and that full data about migrants may not be available. The scheme has now been extended till November 30. It is a programme for which the Central government has claimed much credit. It is its responsibility to ensure that the food grains actually reach the needy. Most migrant workers have no work and are starving, and even a few kgs of grains can make a difference to them.