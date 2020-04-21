Free water should not be tokenism

At a time when personal hygiene is acknowledged as the best way to combat Covid-19, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has taken a wise decision whereby individual households consuming upto 10,000 litres of water per month need not have to pay for the same. The scheme is aimed at the economically weaker sections and will not be available to houses which already utilise 10,000 litres or more. The move will benefit about 2.5 lakh families, including those in villages which were added to BBMP limits about 10 years ago. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared drinking water as a basic human right while several international forums have stressed the importance of water, sanitation and hygiene in safeguarding health and development. While the BBMP has moved in the right direction to meet this objective, it should also be ensured that households have water connections in the first place.

However, what is more important than quantity is the quality of the water. Several tests have indicated that the water supplied in Bengaluru is contaminated, to the extent that it is unfit for human consumption in many areas. The recent outbreak of cholera in the city is a case in point. WHO has often warned that contaminated water can transmit diseases such as diarrhoea, cholera, dysentery, typhoid and polio. The poor cannot afford water purifiers and the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will be doing great injustice to them if it is unable to provide clean potable water, especially in times like these when the importance of hygiene cannot be overstated. Another question that arises is, from where will the BWSSB source water as the current supply is hardly adequate to meet the city’s requirement with many apartments in new layouts depending on borewells or tankers? Even households receiving Cauvery water have to do with only intermittent supply. Under the circumstances, one hopes the promise of free water does not turn out to be a gimmick.

The civic authorities have also consistently failed to see the bigger picture, with no steps being taken to conserve water and ensure its optimum utilisation. Even against the backdrop of acute scarcity, drinking water continues to be used for tertiary purposes like gardening and washing vehicles. Long-term solutions like revival of lakes, rainwater-harvesting and ground water recharging have largely remained on paper. Schemes like supplying water to the poor are laudable, but they amount to only scratching the surface. Adhocism and tokenism offer a temporary solution, but it is high time the government took a holistic view on water management.

