G20 meet in J&K a strong message

India is sending out a strong message to the world by hosting G-20 events in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh. It has strongly asserted its sovereignty over these Union Territories and states where Pakistan and China claim territory.

As president of the G-20 this year, India decided to hold some 200 related meetings and events in 50 cities around the country. Meetings held at Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh and in Ladakh in March and April, respectively, and the one to be held in Srinagar on May 22-24 have raised objections from Beijing and Islamabad.

China claims around 90,000 sq km of territory in Arunachal, has occupied Aksai Chin in Ladakh, and is refusing to budge from sizeable pockets of land it ingressed into in Ladakh since 2020.

Pakistan maintains that J&K is the ‘unfinished business of Partition’ and claims the region as its own. China is a G-20 member but chose to stay away from meetings at Arunachal and Ladakh, and it will not participate in the upcoming tourism joint working group meeting at Srinagar. Like China, Turkey is staying away from the Srinagar event in a show of solidarity with Pakistan. Saudi Arabia, which had reportedly raised some objections initially to India’s hosting of the event in J&K, has come around. India has done well to hold global events in J&K, Ladakh and Arunachal as it has in other parts of the country. The message to the international community is that the claims of other countries will not deter India from carrying out development activities, holding public events and meetings, and hosting national and international dignitaries here.

There are other takeaways too from holding high-profile events at these places. Infrastructure development gets a boost. Host towns and their surrounding regions, which hitherto have been associated in the public mind with international disputes, get positive media coverage that draws in tourists, providing a shot in the arm to local livelihoods and economies.

While India has made a strong point by hosting events in J&K and Arunachal and will impress delegations with the newly clean waters of the Dal Lake and spruced-up bunkers along the boulevard, much more needs to be done to strengthen India’s sovereignty over these states and Union Territories. Exercising control over these territories is not enough. More important is winning the hearts and minds of the people here. They need to have a stake in India and the values and principles on which it was founded. In Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, asserting sovereignty involves not ceding territory. Hosting events is therefore only a small step, albeit in the right direction.