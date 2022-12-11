Germany’s far-right threat is ever-present

A coup plot to overthrow the German government that police officials unearthed last week should alert the world to the threat that far-right forces pose to modern democracies. They may seem just a ‘lunatic fringe’ but ignoring them is providing them with space and anonymity to spread their tentacles through State and society. Police have arrested dozens of people linked to the plot. Among them are the key plotters – a former elite paratroops commander, Prince Reuss, who was the ringleader; a former hard-right parliamentarian and sitting judge; a former lieutenant colonel; an ex-police chief; and a serving elite special forces officer. Raids and investigations are in progress. It appears that the members of an ultra-right movement known as Reichsburger or ‘Citizens of the Reich’ planned to storm the German parliament to capture power, destroy the structures of modern Germany, and replace it with a monarchical system. They had set up a military and accumulated stockpiles of weapons to carry out the putsch and even appointed ‘ministers’ to the ‘new regime.’ Police acted in the nick of time; the plotters planned to carry out the coup before Christmas.

The coup plot has been foiled but the threat remains. Germany must take the threat seriously for several reasons. One, of course, is the country’s Nazi history and the fact that anti-Semitic and ultra-right and xenophobic forces remain a clear and present danger in German society to date. Those arrested so far are likely just the tip of the iceberg. The Reichsburger movement is known to comprise at least 21,000 people. They do not recognise the legitimacy of the Federal Republic of Germany. Their ideology is dangerous, and their numbers are not small. What is more, they appear to have entrenched themselves across institutions, including the military. Indeed, in 2018, members of the Kommando Spezialkräfteit, an elite German special force, were found to be involved in a plot to assassinate German politicians. The unit was disbanded in 2020 when it became known that far-right thinking was rampant among its ranks.

Pandemic lockdowns, anti-vaxxer protests, the economic crisis and conspiracy theories are said to have deepened support for German ultra-right forces. QAnon goals to incite civil war against the ‘deep state’ in the US seem to have inspired the German coup plotters. In a globalised and interconnected world, ideas of coups and conspiracy theories are spreading between countries like wildfire. The Reichsburger conspirators wanted to “forcibly eliminate the democratic constitutional state” in Germany but the ideas that fuelled their conspiracy are neither confined to German society nor threaten the German State alone. They are a threat to modern democracies everywhere.