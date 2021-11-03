Green firecrackers a step forward

It is heartening that several states have mandated the use of only green firecrackers during Deepavali and other festivities, giving life to a Supreme Court order dating back to 2017 which was until now followed more in the breach. While Delhi has banned all firecrackers in view of its worsening pollution levels, Karnataka, Assam, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have permitted the bursting of green firecrackers, and that too during limited time windows. Green firecrackers have been permitted in the belief that they won’t cause as much damage to the environment as the conventional ones since they do not contain or have less of barium, nitrates and and other harmful chemicals. The court reiterated its order this week while setting aside the total ban on firecrackers imposed by the Calcutta High Court recently. At the same time, the Supreme Court directed all states and Union Territories to strictly comply with its earlier order prohibiting the manufacture, sale or use of banned firecrackers and warned that chief secretaries, police commissioners, superintendents of police and station house officers will be held liable for violations.

While the court order and the increasing compliance with it by the states are welcome, a reliable certification process has still not been put in place to authenticate if these green crackers are indeed green. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which conducted a probe against fireworks manufacturers, had found that banned substances continue to be used. An NGO, Awaz Foundation, found that fake QR codes were printed on packages to pass off regular firecrackers as green ones. Unless states first come down on the manufacture and sale of fake green firecrackers, the ban will remain only on paper.

While a section of people have sought to give the issue of pollution and hazards caused by firecrackers a communal angle by alleging that only Hindu festivals are being subjected to restrictions, the court has made it clear that it is not against any particular community. Stressing that the court wanted to send across a strong message that it stands for the protection of the fundamental rights of citizens, the judges observed, “We cannot allow anyone to play with the lives of others in the guise of celebrations.” It is imperative that we act with utmost responsibility and empathy as lakhs of people who contracted Covid-19 are said to be suffering from respiratory disorders that can get aggravated by the pollution caused by firecrackers. Deepavali is a festival of lights and joy for all. The actions of some should not bring distress and darkness to others.