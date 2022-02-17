HC order highlights faulty drafting of law

The Karnataka High Court setting aside the ban on online games with stakes highlights the lackadaisical manner in which the government drafts and gets legislations passed without worrying whether they would pass the constitutionality test. While the order has come as a relief to gaming companies, the proverbial Damocles’ sword continues to hang over their heads as the High Court has given liberty to the state to enact appropriate legislation in accordance with constitutional provisions. Appeals are also pending before the Supreme Court against similar orders by other High Courts. For the gaming industry, the uncertainty will remain until the Centre and states evolve a comprehensive policy. In October last, the state government had amended the Karnataka Police Act, 1963, and introduced an expansive definition of gambling that included all online games that involve any form of wagering or betting, including games of skill, but excluding horse-racing. The Supreme Court had earlier observed that games that depend to a substantial degree on skill ought not to be considered as gambling, unlike lottery, where winning depends purely on luck or chance. However, given the propensity of states to misinterpret this order to their convenience, there is a need to clearly define and distinguish between games of skill and chance. This is all the more important as the online gaming sector in India is projected to treble in value to $3.9 billion by 2025.

The Karnataka High Court held that the amendment was discriminatory and in violation of the Right to Equality under Article 14 of the Constitution. Agreeing with the petitioners that games whether online or offline have an artistic and recreational value, the court held that the ban trampled upon the freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under Article 19(1)(a). The court also observed that if the intention of the state was to curb the menace of betting, it should have prohibited only activities that amount to gambling and not games of skill in their entirety. The state action also suffers from the vice of paternalism since there was an excessive restriction on the freedom of citizens.

Gambling is as old as civilisation and cannot be wished away, but at the same time, the government cannot remain a mute spectator to its pernicious effects on society as unrestrained gambling destroys families. However, instead of imposing its own notion of morality on rational citizens by imposing a blanket ban that is constitutionally unsustainable, the government should work closely with all stakeholders to evolve a set of regulations that protects all stakeholders, including the player and the gaming industry.