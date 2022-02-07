Health share in budget a concern

The allocation for the Ministry of Health and Family Planning in the Union budget was short of expectations and did not provide an adequate response to the challenge of public health in the country. The Covid-19 pandemic has exposed the weakness of the healthcare system and so it was expected that efforts would be made to address the issues of health infrastructure and services both in the short term and the long term. But the budget has not taken any effective initiative in that direction. The Rs 86,200 crore allocation is only Rs 200 crore more than the revised estimates for the current year. In real terms, the allocation has shrunk. The amount proposed for 'medical and health spending' has been reduced from Rs 74,820 crore to Rs 41,011 crore due to "lower requirement of vaccination.’’ Against the Rs 40,000 crore allocated for vaccination last year, this year’s outlay is Rs 5,000 crore.

The government’s view, as it comes through these figures, is that Covid is no longer a serious threat. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that “we are in a strong position to withstand the challenges’’ with the accelerated improvement of health infrastructure over the past two years. This is a wrong inference, and the lesson to be drawn from the last two years’ experience is that we are not up to the challenges. The Omicron challenge may be mild but what the future holds is not known yet. There is much more to do on the vaccination front also. A large section of the population is yet to get the first dose and many more would need the third dose. It is wrong to declare that the pandemic is behind us.

The bigger failure is the lack of any budgetary initiative to improve the healthcare system in the long term. It is creaky even in the best of places. The Centre’s spending on health was only 1.17% of the GDP in 2020-21. The latest Economic Survey and the National Health Policy propose to increase it to 2.5% by 2025. Even this is low by world standards, but the budget does not show any sign of moving towards it. The Ayushman Bharat Mission, which was launched last year, has not taken off at all. The National Health Mission has seen only a 7% increase in allocation. The healthcare infrastructure has to be greatly expanded, especially in the rural areas and the number of healthcare personnel needs to be increased manifold. The access to and availability of health services should be improved. This is a long-term programme but the budget does not reflect the expectation that the pandemic would impart greater urgency to working on the programme.