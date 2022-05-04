Heatwave, made worse by power crisis

The country is experiencing an extremely hot summer, with severe heat waves sweeping many parts of it. North-west India saw the hottest March in 100 years and April was the hottest month in the last 122 years. Heat waves that began on March 11 have impacted life, business and social activities in many states. Every state has been affected in some way and some have reported deaths due to heat stroke. Maharashtra has reported 25 deaths, the highest in the state in six years. Several parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana and Maharashtra have seen temperatures soaring to about 45 degrees Celsius. Even the cool and mountainous Himachal Pradesh, which is a summer destination, has seen a number of heat wave days. Banda, in UP, is said to have recorded 47.4 degrees Celsius. Coastal areas are also experiencing temperatures above normal. There are only a few areas in the country which saw normal or below normal temperatures for the season. Though the southern and north-eastern regions had summer rains, overall the country is experiencing a more torrid summer than in the past.

The heat wave conditions have implications for the health of the people, economy and social life. Warnings and alerts have been issued about heat strokes and there are advisories asking people to stay indoors. The central government has issued a number of dos and don’ts. Hospitals have been told to stock essentials such as IV fluids, ORS, ice packs and cool drinking water. The livelihoods of large numbers of people will be affected because normal work and business may not be possible. The Centre has also written to states to try to make available uninterrupted power supply for cooling equipment and other needs. But there is a serious power crisis in some states and that is bound to make the heat wave more difficult to bear.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the western and northern parts of the country may continue to see high temperatures in May, though the heat wave conditions may abate in other parts. According to IMD, it was the absence of western disturbances -- tropical weather phenomena that cause summer rains in the subcontinent -- that has triggered the present heat wave. Factors linked to the currents in the Pacific Ocean, which influence India’s climate, are also at work. But these may also have to be seen as part of the climate change scenario that is manifesting in various forms. The usual action plans and SoP to tackle heat waves may not be enough to address the bigger threats posed by climate change.