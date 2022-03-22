Help Colombo, build goodwill for India

India has done well to extend support to Sri Lanka to ease its ongoing economic crisis. It has agreed to extend a $1-billion line of credit towards the import of food, medicines and other commodities from India. The loan is a short-term concessional facility. In January, New Delhi had provided Sri Lanka with financial assistance worth $1.4 billion, of which $500 million was a line of credit towards fuel purchase and $400 million was given as a currency swap under the SAARC facility. In addition, India deferred repayment of a $0.5 billion loan. Hence, India’s total financial assistance to its beleaguered neighbour stands at around $2.4 billion so far this year. Although this is a large amount, it is far from enough to pull the island out of the dire financial straits in which it finds itself. Sri Lanka has run up a foreign debt of nearly $7 billion that needs to be repaid. But it is reeling from a severe foreign exchange crisis; its foreign currency reserves are said to have plunged below a billion dollars. The dire situation has forced Colombo to cut back on the import of even basic necessities like food, milk and fuel. Sri Lanka is on the verge of a sovereign debt default.

The impact of the forex crisis on the Sri Lankan people has been devastating. Shortage of food and milk has put these daily necessities beyond the reach of the masses. While Indian financial assistance will provide them some relief, reports in the Sri Lankan media indicate that there is some concern over the implications of Indian debt for the island. Reports have drawn attention to various “pressure points,” including a string of maritime security agreements as well as energy and other projects in the North and East of the island that India apparently wants Sri Lanka to sign. It is only a matter of time before such apprehensions begin to fuel mass protests against India.

India must avoid going down China’s route in Sri Lanka. That route is being condemned worldwide for having led Sri Lanka into a debt trap in order to further Chinese strategic interests in the island. In a time of Sri Lanka’s crisis, New Delhi’s diplomacy should aim at building public goodwill for India. That will provide a strong foundation on which India could repair relations with Colombo and bring it into India’s fold over the long term. If India is keen to displace China as Sri Lanka’s strongest partner, it should carve out its own path, one that will bring prosperity and security to both countries. Else, sooner or later, the help given now will be forgotten and anti-India sentiment will take hold in Colombo again.