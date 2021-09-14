Hypocrisy, bid to communalise issue

The BJP government’s decision to demolish illegal religious structures across Karnataka, based on a 2009 Supreme Court order, which began with the razing of a temple in Nanjangud in Mysuru district, has led to a major controversy, with the BJP’s own local leaders losing no opportunity to communalise the issue. A recent letter from Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar which reminds deputy commissioners to start the demolition drive puts the number of illegal religious structures at over 6,300, including temples, mosques and churches. The Mysuru district administration and the city corporation have drawn up a list of 93 such structures located in public places, including roads, junctions and parks. Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has opposed the move and threatened to launch a ‘save temples’ movement. The irony of it is not lost on the people. The Centre and state governments and the Mysuru city corporation are all under the control of the BJP. Nanjangud falls within Mysuru district and Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency, which are both represented by ruling party MPs. The Nanjangud MLA also belongs to BJP. Thus, Simha’s outrage is clearly misplaced and motivated.

With one temple being razed and many more facing a similar fate, the Congress and JD(S) have also jumped into the fray, questioning the BJP’s claim of being the custodian of Hindus, further vitiating the atmosphere. Simha, who initially tried to give the episode a communal colour by claiming that only temples were being targeted, has now changed tack, perhaps after realising that the list also includes mosques and churches. Now, he has taken exception to equating temples with mosques and churches, saying that the latter are “only prayer halls” and can be demolished but not Hindu temples. Elected representatives are expected to act responsibly in such matters, instead of adding fuel to fire for political gain.

Chief Minister Bommai has since halted the demolition drive and said the government will arrive at a clear view on the matter after studying the Supreme Court order. He will do well to remember that it has been more than a decade since the SC order. The Karnataka High Court, too, has repeatedly reminded the government on the matter and asked it to report to it on the action taken. While Mysuru has bitten the bullet at least now, the BBMP is yet to begin. The government must not stall the drive in the name of religious sentiments. Many of these illegal structures obstruct the free movement of people and traffic. Many of them have also been erected by the real estate mafia to encroach on government land and public spaces. Illegal structures must be demolished forthwith.