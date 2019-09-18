Ill-health comes in small packages

The findings of an international survey of packaged food should cause concern in India because packaged food and drinks in the country were found to be the least healthy in the world. The study, conducted by Oxford University’s George Institute for Global Health in 12 countries, found that India’s packaged foods were the most energy-dense, with high levels of sugar, saturated fat, salt and calories. The UK had the highest rating and India the lowest, with China being placed at the second-lowest level. Different countries scored differently in the case of foods and drinks and with respect to contents like sugar, fat and salt, but India scored low on most of them, and thus had the overall bottom ranking. The study analysed more than 400,000 food items and used a well-accepted ranking system to make the measurements.

The quality of packaged food and drinks, in terms of health and hygiene, is important because they have a major share in the diets of people now. This is the case all over the world, and in India. As the lead author of the study noted, more and more processed food, which is high on bad fats, sugar and salt, is being eaten and it is “potentially making us sick”. A matter of particular concern is that the standards are much lower in poorer countries and they are the least able to address the adverse health consequences of eating unhealthy food. The report also noted that major food and drink manufacturers in the world had made commitments to the International Food and Beverage Alliance that they would reduce levels of sugar, salt and other harmful substances in their products. The findings show that this has not been done.

Lifestyles and circumstances are changing in India and that has given a big boost to consumption of packaged foods. A recent survey showed that 93% of urban children eat packaged food more than once a week and many children take packaged food to school almost daily. The packaged food culture is spreading to small towns and villages also. Obesity and lifestyle diseases are increasing among people and even children. The findings of the survey should, therefore, serve as a warning, and it should be ensured that unhealthy food and drinks are not served to the people. Governments, administrations at all levels, bodies like the FSSAI and consumer organisations have a great responsibility in this respect. Better standards have to be laid down and the industry should be made to follow them. People should also make informed decisions about the food they eat.