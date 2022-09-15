India’s decline on HDI is worrying

The latest Human Development Index (HDI) for 2021 has come as a disappointment for India as the country’s position has fallen by two ranks from 130 to 132 out of 191 countries. Its HDI value stood at 0.633 during 2021, which was lower than the world average of 0.732. The HDI score has declined for two consecutive years for the first time in three decades. That is a matter of concern because HDI is the best measure available now of human welfare and quality of life expressed in terms other than money and material possessions. It indicates the essential requirement of development as expressed by longevity, health, standard of life and education, and so the index gives a picture of the relative achievement of countries on these parameters. Life expectancy, years of schooling, expected years of schooling, and the gross national income per capita are used to calculate the index.

India’s poor rank shows how the country’s resources are not used well to promote welfare and quality of life of its people. The quality of life is best judged by life expectancy, health, literacy, etc., of the people. The quantum of national income and the GDP do not measure welfare, and their growth does not ensure betterment of welfare or real human development. It is only when resources are utilised equitably to improve the quality of life that development gets a human dimension. India has lagged in this, and its position has slipped in the recent past. This is either because policy priorities have changed or policies, even if they are right, are not being implemented well. The country’s position is also near the bottom on other indicators like the Global Hunger Index which have an impact on the HDI performance.

It is true that the drop in India’s score is not exceptional. Most countries have seen a decline in human development during the Covid period. Other reasons like climate change also had an impact. But India’s position has seen a decline in relation to other countries. Countries like Bangladesh, Bhutan and Sri Lanka are placed above India in the index. The UNDP representative in India Shoko Nada has said that it only showed that other countries had done better than India. The report has recommended that India should prioritise and adopt policies that will help to improve its performance in human development. It also noted that there was a considerable increase in allocation for social protection in the last two years. But much more is needed to stop the decline and improve the country’s position. India’s poor performance sets the world back because of the large population of the country.