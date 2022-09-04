India's GDP growth underwhelming

The official GDP estimates for the first quarter of the financial year, released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) last week, have come as a major disappointment as they are much below expectations. A growth rate of 13.5% could be termed phenomenal in normal times but coming on the low base of the corresponding period last year, when the economy had shrunk 8.5%, it is underwhelming. It is much less than the RBI’s estimate of 16.2%. It should also be noted that gross value added, which is a measure of the GDP after making adjustments for indirect taxes and subsidies, is only 4.7% more than the first quarter of 2019-20. The economy was considered to have largely recovered in the first quarter after the pandemic woes. A better growth rate was expected despite the disruption caused by the Russia-Ukraine war. That is why the estimates have caused concern.

The below par performance can be partly attributed to the inadequate contribution made by the manufacturing sector. Manufacturing grew at just 4.8%, and while construction grew at 14.7%, its growth over the pre-pandemic level was feeble. The services sector, including trade, hotels, transport and communication, did not do well. Agriculture registered a good 4.5% growth, but this pace cannot be expected in the coming months because the monsoon vagaries may affect farm yields in some parts of the country. This can have an impact on rural demand, going forward. One encouraging signal was the revival of private consumption which is the main driver of the economy, but it could still have been better. Government spending declined by 10.4%. Though there is a view that inflation many have peaked, it is still at an elevated level. That will make growth difficult in the coming months of the current year.

Moody’s has downgraded India’s economic growth projection for 2022 to 7.7% on account of rising interest rates, an uneven monsoon and global demand slowdown. The growth in the eight core infrastructure sectors — coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity — slowed down to 4.5% in July, the lowest in six months. Exports have decelerated because of the threat of recession in developed countries. China has recorded a low growth rate of 0.4% in the April-June quarter. The RBI had projected a growth rate of 6.2% in the second quarter and around 4% in the second half of the year. These forecasts may turn out to be too optimistic in the present situation. The RBI should continue to focus on fighting inflation, and it is for the government to boost growth through fiscal expenditure in sectors that need

it most.