Inflation is still a mounting concern

The inflation rate measured in terms of the consumer price index has remained elevated and above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) tolerance band in February, according to data released by the National Statistical office (NSO) this week. The headline consumer price index was at 6.44 %, marginally lower than 6.52 % in January. The fall in the index by a fraction has been claimed to be a good signal, but in view of the movement of the index in the past few months, it does not give much cheer. Inflation is above the upper threshold for the second straight month, and this might even indicate a trend reversal after it fell below the threshold in November and December last year. It has remained above the 6 % limit for 12 of the past 14 months. The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee had projected an average rate of 5.7 % for the current quarter. This does not seem to be possible now.

A closer look at the data shows that most sectors and constituents of the index have seen price pressures. Cereals, milk and milk products, prepared meals and snacks and spices have seen a rise in prices, though vegetables have seen lower prices. Cereal inflation has been in double digits in the past six consecutive months. The rabi outlook is not very rosy because of the rise in temperatures across the country. Core inflation is high and that shows that all sectors and commodities have seen price pressures. Most items like clothing, household goods and services and health care have been affected. The price rise in many areas is caused by an increase in costs, but the prices will not decline even if the costs come down.

This does not give the RBI much leg room in dealing with the situation. The MPC will meet early next month to decide on a policy response to inflation. It has raised the benchmark repo rate by 250 basis points since May last year. But it still does not seem to have a grip on the situation. In the last meeting, the MPC indicated that it may have to go in for “further calibrated monetary policy action” to tackle the “persistence” of core inflation. The latest inflation figures justify this view. However there is a view that a pause may be needed as continuous rate hikes slow down growth and should be given time to work through the economy. Central banks may also be wary of the impact of continuous rate hikes on the banking sector after the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank in the US. But containing inflation would still remain the top priority for the RBI.