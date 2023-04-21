IRR decision:Whiff of a scandal

The outgoing Basavaraj Bommai government’s decision to drop the proposed Intermediate Ring Road (IRR) project in Bengaluru and instead rename an existing network of roads as IRR and upgrade them poses a threat to people and properties over a stretch of some 210 km. What is worse is that the government notification, issued by BMRDA Commissioner Girish Hosur, empowers the authorities to get the owners of these properties to relinquish their lands without compensation. This goes against The Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Bill, 2013, which mandates compensation for the owners of lands acquired at four times the market value in rural areas and twice the market value in urban areas. The notification was not preceded by any public consultation though it has far-reaching implications for thousands of property owners. This, in effect, also means that over 4,100 acres of land worth over Rs 15,000 crore which was notified for acquisition in 2007 for the original IRR plan now stands denotified.

The Urban Development Department argues that it is easier to widen existing roads than to build a new one. But the consequence of this is that thousands of properties will have to be demolished if the IRR is to be 90 feet wide as per the regulations. A large part of this stretch is densely populated by commercial and non-commercial properties, schools, etc., especially between Chandapura and Budigere Cross. Strangely, the government has not consulted the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority or the Bengaluru Development Authority, though a section of the proposed new alignment is under their purview. Besides, the IRR and the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) run parallel between Chandapura and Budigere Cross, making one of them superfluous.

The haste in issuing the new notification just before the model code of conduct came into force has raised many questions. Denotification by itself is a controversial move and ministers have been in the dock in the past for denotifying lands to make windfall gains. In this case, the owners of properties on the original IRR alignment will benefit as they will now be allowed to convert their land from agricultural to commercial purposes. The new notification could also lead to delay in the implementation of the project as the government will have to go through the time-consuming process of land acquisition all over again. The administrative machinery must not implement the notification and should instead wait for the new government to decide on the matter. Meanwhile, this is a fit case for a probe by the Lokayukta. Was the move a clever, round-about way to achieve denotification and windfall gains without arousing controversy?