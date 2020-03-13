Is President Vladimir Putin Russia’s new Tsar?

President Vladimir Putin has taken another step towards becoming Russia’s President-in-perpetuity. On Tuesday, the Russian parliament endorsed legislation allowing him to remain Russia’s president till 2036. This means that when his current term as president ends in 2024, he will get another 12 years at the helm in Russia. A former KGB spy, Putin became prime minister in 1999 during Boris Yeltsin’s presidency. Since then, he has ruled Russia either as president or prime minister. This is already his fourth term as president. It has been evident over the years that Putin wants to remain in power for life. In January this year, he called for changes to the Russian constitution to transfer power from the presidency to the prime minister. It did seem then that he planned to become prime minister after his presidential term ended in 2024 – the constitution allows a president to hold only two terms consecutively – and with this in mind was working to vest the prime minister’s post with strong powers. There was some speculation too that he would move to an all-powerful body like the State Council to become a ‘leader emeritus’. The recent constitutional amendment indicates that Putin is opting for a more direct and swift route to perpetuating his power.

Interestingly, Putin has sought to project himself as being reluctant to perpetuate his position in power, claiming that the amendment was a response to a “demand from below.” As with all authoritarian figures, he has sought to justify remaining in power as necessary for his country’s “stability”. Putin has said that the amendment will become law only after it is approved by the constitutional court and a national referendum in April. Given the control the Kremlin wields over the judiciary and the election commission, there is little doubt that the amendment will become law.

Many Russians believe Putin’s presidency helped Russia, roiled by uncertainty during the Yeltsin years, recover and stabilise. However, Russia’s economy has weakened in recent years in the absence of reform and due to US sanctions on it. Putin’s poll ratings have thus taken a beating, and there have been multiple large-scale protests against his authoritarian rule, especially during the years 2001 to 2013. Protests opposing the recent constitutional amendment have already erupted and activists are being detained. But the coronavirus is likely to come to Putin’s aid. His government is using the Covid-19 scare to prevent people from gathering. Besides, as uncertainty over the pandemic and economic crisis mounts, many Russians may conclude that they need a strongman at the helm to steer them through choppy waters.