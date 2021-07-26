It’s a different ball Games

Olympics have been held in different settings in the past, but it is the first time that the Games are being held in such limiting circumstances as now. It is the biggest stage in the world to express physical excellence and mental strength, and to underline the value of camaraderie through contest and competition. The Games are now held when the world itself is facing a big challenge that impacts bodies, minds and all aspects of life. It was to be held last year, and though there was uncertainty attending it till almost the last day, the flag has finally gone up, and they are now being held in a big bubble without the excited cheers and roars from the galleries. But the whole world is a stadium now and the message is that the spirit is strong and resilient, though the body is challenged by an invisible enemy. Hopefully, the Games will provide a balm to the distressed world.

The Japanese government has made a political investment in the success of the Games. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has sunk a lot of worries in it and over 11,000 athletes have attached their hopes to it. Millions around the world are watching it. The conduct of the Games will itself be the best measure of its success, and the run of wins and losses and the crash of records till now show that the Olympic motto is well in action. This would still be a different Olympics. There are more items than in past editions. The Games are greener than all past Olympics. Athletes have greater freedom to express themselves, and rules have been updated to allow wearing a different dress or flag, taking the knees or making other gestures. There is even some room to make a protest. Importantly, there were two flag-bearers at the parade, one male and one female, to underline the idea of gender equality. About 49 % of the athletes are women, proving the IOC’s claim that the Tokyo event is the first-ever gender-balanced Olympic Games. Some national delegations like the US and China have more women athletes than men.

There are stars and performances to look forward to. Gymnast Simone Biles, swimmer Caeleb Dressel, marathoner Eliud Kipchoge, and sprinter Noah Lyles and a host other athletes will be testing the limits and past records. While individuals will try to excel, national teams will vie for honours, and the world will converge into a village for over a fortnight. Medals have started flashing, and India has started on a silver note. The country has sent its largest-ever contingent to Tokyo, and has more hopes and ambitions than in the past. Cheers for Mirabai Chanu, who has led the way.