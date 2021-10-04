It’s high time I-T portal is fixed

The continuing glitches and snags in the Income Tax (IT) department’s e-filing portal, developed by outsourcing major Infosys, raise serious questions that need to be answered by both the department and the company. The contract to develop the new portal was given to Infosys in 2019, and it was launched on June 7 this year. Technical problems have dogged the portal from the first day and they have not been resolved till now. When the glitches continued for weeks, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman “summoned” Infosys CEO Salil Parekh to express her disappointment with the working of the portal and to seek an explanation for it. The company was given a deadline of September 15 to rectify the problems but even weeks after the deadline has passed, the portal hasn’t been fixed. As a result, the government has extended the deadline for filing returns from September 30 to December 31.

While the government has blamed Infosys for the problems, the company has not chosen to fault the government, perhaps because it is vulnerable, or out of considerations of business ethics, or because a mutual blame game would not help. But the responsibility for the less than optimum performance of the portal has to be shared by both the government and the company. It has been reported that the project was done in 18 months, which is three months less than the original estimate. There are doubts whether the right user requirements were given to the company. When the company handed over the portal, the government had the responsibility to test and check it thoroughly before deploying it for use by the public. It does not seem to have done that.

The company has said that it has made steady progress in removing glitches and that 1.5 crore returns have been filed till now, with over 15 lakh taxpayers logging into it every day. It has also said that it had engaged chartered accountants and experts to check the processes and the functioning and that even now hundreds of personnel are working with the I-T department to solve the problems. But these cannot be the answers to the continuing complaints. Bugs are not uncommon in software projects. But the inability to rectify the errors in good time compounds the problems. Both the government and the company should be embarrassed by the fiasco, the company more so in popular perception because it had developed the portal and had the responsibility to execute it well.