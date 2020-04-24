It’s time to give up some habits

The spread of the coronavirus pandemic is bound to lead to many changes in the lifestyles, conduct and behaviour of people in private and public in the years to come. Some of them may be short-lived but others will stay for good. Handshakes, hugs and kisses, which are common forms of greeting in many societies, including India, will certainly be suspended as social distancing norms gain acceptance. The pandemic has given an opportunity to draw people's attention to the need to practise personal and social hygiene, as few other health exigencies have. It will hopefully lead to the end of the pernicious habit of spitting in public places, which has been handed through generations and is widely prevalent in all parts of the country. People of all classes are found spitting in public spaces like roads, parks and offices, and it has even become a bad social and cultural marker.

As part of the steps to stop the spread of coronavirus, the government has made spitting in public places a punishable offence. The ban has been brought under the Disaster Management Act and district magistrates have been given the power to take action against violators. The sale of chewable tobacco has also been curbed under the Act. The consumption of gutka and all forms of chewable tobacco leads to spitting in public places. This causes harm to the health of those who chew tobacco and to others. The ban on spitting in public places has existed in most cities and towns for many years. But it has never been implemented with any success, and even law-enforcers have been seen committing the offence. The legitimacy and even the respect that the chewing of pan and gutka has got from tradition may have been a factor.

Awareness about the dangers of coronavirus, which is easily spread through the spittle of the carrier, should lead people to avoid spitting in pubic. But it should be noted that the ban may not be effective as long as there is easy availability of chewable tobacco and people are addicted to its use. Enforcement is another problem. Even if the police decide to implement the ban, it will not find it easy to do so. Raising public awareness about this obnoxious habit is the best way to stop people from spitting in public. Hopefully, it will arise from the sense of hygiene that people may inculcate from their experience of the Covid-19 threat. Spitting can cause the spread of other ailments also, like tuberculosis. It is not just a health hazard but is also a sign of lack of concern for others, and of social etiquette and decorum.