J&K circular: Unfair, excessive response

A recent circular of the Jammu and Kashmir Criminal Investigation Department (CID) warning of denial of passports and government jobs to those who were at one time involved in law and order disturbances is a wrong and excessive exercise of executive power. Apart from law and order incidents, the circular mentions involvement in stone-throwing and activities “prejudicial to national security.’’ Some of these are vague terms and could be used prejudicially against people applying for jobs or passports. Routine police verification for passports and government jobs is common practice but the circular goes beyond that with detailed instructions for collection of evidence of such activities and strict enforcement of the order. Kashmir has seen stone-throwing as a form of protest for many years, and thousands of young people and others may be affected by the rule. Protests of any kind could also be interpreted as inviting action under the circular.

Enforcement of such a rule will amount to treating Kashmir differently from other places in the country. Though verification is done, it is not done with such rigour in other states as is sought to be done in Kashmir. The idea behind the government’s policies in Kashmir is claimed to be to make Kashmir equal to other parts of the country. Law and order situations and violent protests take place in other states, too. But these are not cited as grounds for denial of jobs and passports to those who participate in them. Many times, protests happen as emotional responses, and to punish people for them is not the right response from governments in a democracy. It is an unfair and disproportionate response, and will only help to deepen the sense of alienation that exists among people in Kashmir. The government can promote goodwill in Kashmir only with fair and democratic steps, not with punitive measures.

Such steps are also against the spirit of accommodation needed to bring normalcy back to Kashmir. Two years after the scrapping of the special status under Article 370 and its reorganisation, there is no normalcy in the erstwhile state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s outreach to the political parties was welcome but there is still no clarity on the follow-up of the ideas discussed at the meeting. If the government wants to create a congenial atmosphere to restart the political process, steps like those prescribed in the CID circular will not help. They may also give a boost to militancy, which is still a reality in Kashmir. It is unwise to hold people’s past against them and punish them for it, if the government wants a different future for Kashmir.