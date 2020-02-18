Karnataka High Court striking down Section 144 in Bengaluru is an indictment of the police 

The Karnataka High Court’s ruling that the imposition of Section 144 by the Bengaluru Police Commissioner in the city in December was illegal should serve as a warning to the police against excessive zeal in acting against protests by the people. The police had withdrawn permission that had earlier been granted for holding protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and imposed ban orders in the city from December 18 to 21 on grounds that the court has now found wrong and unacceptable. The court found that there was no application of independent mind by the commissioner, who was acting as the district magistrate (DM), in accepting the recommendations made by Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) to impose the ban orders. He cannot solely rely on the views of senior officers in taking an action that curbs the fundamental rights of citizens. The reasons for invoking ban orders need to be recorded and the DM has to be satisfied about the need for them.

The court made it clear that it had examined only the decision-making process and not the correctness of the decision, but the order is relevant and important not only in Bengaluru but also in other parts of the country where popular protests are increasingly being sought to be suppressed. The ban was imposed in Bengaluru without the authorities going through the due process of law. Citizens cannot be deprived of their rights illegally and without due process. But authorities often kowtow to political masters, take arbitrary decisions and misuse their power while dealing with protests. The court observed that the DM should have held an enquiry after receiving identical inputs and recommendations from most DCPs about the protest plans. It also noted that there was a complete absence of reasons for the decision and that the parameters laid down by the Supreme Court for imposition of restrictions were not followed.

The ruling and the court’s observations amount to an indictment of the decision of the city police. They should serve as a guide before such decisions are taken in future. In many parts of the country protests are being prohibited or protesters are being subjected to police action or violence by others while the police look on as spectators. The police have often read and acted on the script written by the BJP governments at the Centre and in the states. Even after the court’s ruling, the police have taken action against those who protested against the CAA. Protesters were lathi-charged in Chennai last week. The police should not forget that their responsibility is to the rule of law and the Constitution and not to the government or party in power.