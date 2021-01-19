‘Karnataka-occupied’ areas, really?

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s call to merge Marathi-speaking areas of Karnataka with his state is highly irresponsible as this is a settled matter and any attempt to rake it up for narrow political gains will only lead to discord between the people of the two states. One of Maharashtra’s arguments is that the present Karnataka districts of Vijayapura, Belagavi, Dharwad and Uttara Kannada were part of the erstwhile Bombay Presidency. But such claims have lost relevance after the reorganisation of states on linguistic basis in 1956. If Maharashtra’s claim were to be accepted, it would lead to chaos in the country, as prior to reorganisation, Madras Presidency, for instance, included most parts of South India, and so on. The reorganisation commission added all areas with a Kannada-speaking population of more than 50% to the then Mysore state, which was renamed as Karnataka in 1973. Accordingly, Belgaum and some other areas of Bombay were made a part of Mysore, but Maharashtra has never reconciled to it.

In 1966, at the instance of Maharashtra, the Centre constituted the Mahajan Commission to resolve the border dispute. In its report a year later, the commission recommended that 264 villages be transferred to Maharashtra while Belagavi, Nippani and 247 villages were to remain in Karnataka. While Karnataka welcomed the report, Maharashtra rejected it. Successive governments in Maharashtra have continued to lay claim to these areas, and the state approached the Supreme Court in 2004 over this. Considering that the matter is pending before the apex court, Thackeray should have remained silent, instead of stoking passions.

It is unfortunate that Thackeray has given the issue the colour of a border dispute between two enemy countries by referring to the said areas as ‘Karnataka-occupied areas of Maharashtra’, an inappropriate play on ‘Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’. Nothing could be more provocative than this. His estranged cousin and Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray had taken a more mature stand some time ago when he advocated a practical, instead of an emotional, approach to the issue by openly stating that Belagavi was better off remaining in Karnataka. Sadly, it has become a practice for most Maharashtra politicians, irrespective of their party affiliation, to periodically raise the border issue, either to divert attention from other pressing issues back home or to remain politically relevant. Two commissions have already awarded Belagavi and other areas to Karnataka—which recently set up a board for development of Marathi-speaking people—and Maharashtra will do well to wait for the Supreme Court verdict instead of adding fuel to fire every now and then.