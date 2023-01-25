Kerala decision gender-sensitive

The Kerala government’s decision to grant menstrual leave and maternity leave for female students in universities is intended to make the campuses more women-friendly and sensitive to women’s concerns. The decision, which was announced last week, would benefit students across all the universities under the state higher education department. It was taken after the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) decided to grant menstrual leave to all its female students in response to a demand made by them. The required attendance percentage for female students has been reduced accordingly. Citing the Kerala decision, women students elsewhere have also demanded menstrual leave. The Kerala government has said that its decision would affirm the need for a gender-just society. It has been seen by many as affirmation of the need to show greater understanding and sensitivity to the difficulties faced by women during the menstrual period.

The decision recognises that women have rights which are specific to their bodies and which may be considered as part of the right to life. Many women suffer much discomfort during the menstrual period and find it difficult to attend classes or to work during those days. The availability of leave would certainly help them. It is not a new idea, though. The Bihar government granted two days’ menstrual leave to all women employees in 1992. Some private companies in India have granted it to their employees. A private member’s bill, which sought four days’ leave for women and safe and healthy working conditions during menstrual period was introduced in parliament in 2017, but it was not discussed by the House. The Delhi High Court told the central government and other governments in 2020 to consider as a representation a petition seeking period leave for women employees. Some countries, including Japan and South Korea, are providing menstrual leave. Spain’s parliament recently decided to offer three days of leave to all women employees every month.

There are concerns also over how the proposition would impact social attitudes, especially in traditional societies. The stigma around menstruation forces many women not to mention it in public. In Bihar many women who seek menstrual leave do not mention it in the their applications. There is the fear it may lead to discrimination. In the private sector, it may work as a disincentive for recruitment of women. Some take it as repugnant to the idea of equality of women. It should in any case help to create better awareness about menstrual health and prompt the government and other authorities to offer facilities for ensuring menstrual hygiene for girls and women in schools, colleges, workplaces and offices. These are lacking in many places.