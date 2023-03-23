Kishida’s vision merits Delhi’s consideration

The vision for a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific Plan for Peace” that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida outlined in a speech during his visit to New Delhi earlier this week merits attention for several reasons. For one, a distinct alignment with India’s thinking is evident in Kishida’s plan. Not only did the Japanese Prime Minister describe India as an “indispensable partner for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific” but he also echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foregrounding of the concerns of the Global South in his Indo-Pacific Plan for Peace. Kishida pledged an investment of $75 billion in countries of the Global South in a bid to counter China’s outreach to developing countries through its Belt and Road Initiative. His use of the term ‘Global South’ is important as he has indicated an outreach beyond the Indo-Pacific region to include developing countries in Africa, South America and Asia. In his speech, Kishida put forward a four-pillar strategy, which includes opposing unilateral changes to the status quo by force; “realistic and practical cooperation” on Indo-Pacific issues; increasing global connectivity within countries to achieve economic growth; and expanding security initiatives for the “safe use of the sea and the air."

A ‘Free and Open Indo-Pacific’ (FOIP) was a concept originally put forth by former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Kishida has relaunched it now and put his personal stamp on it. Much has happened in the world, including the Covid pandemic and Russia’s war on Ukraine, since Abe first articulated the concept. These developments have underscored a changing global balance of power as well as the need for credible alternatives to Chinese-driven supply chains. The world is at a “historic turning point,” Kishida noted while outlining the expanded vision of his FOIP. In keeping with Japan’s new national security strategy, adopted in December last year, which envisaged military cooperation with “like-minded countries,” Kishida has extended support for maritime security and safe use of the sea and the air to countries in the FOIP plan.

Kishida’s choice of India to lay out his vision for his FOIP Plan for Peace was no doubt aimed at drawing India into a closer partnership with Japan in its efforts to counter a rising China. While Japan is happy to go along with India’s vision for the Global South, it would like New Delhi to participate more robustly in security initiatives. At the same time, it is hesitant to go all the way with the US’ excessive leaning on military measures to counter China. Amid these dilemmas, Japan probably sees closer alignment with India as useful to pursue a middle approach to countering China.