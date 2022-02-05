Legislatures, take note of SC order

The Supreme Court’s order quashing the one-year suspension of 12 BJP legislators by the Maharashtra Assembly last year has corrected an unjustifiable excess of the Assembly. It will hopefully serve as a guideline for other Assemblies and Parliament in the exercise of their powers to deal with disorderly conduct in the House. Legislatures are increasingly resorting to the blunt weapon of suspensions to keep Opposition members out of the House for longer periods and for ever flimsier, and even invented reasons. The Chhattisgarh Assembly suspended 11 BJP members last month. During the winter session of Parliament, 12 members of the Rajya Sabha were suspended on grounds that were not convincing, and for their alleged actions during the previous session. It is always members of the Opposition who face such action. The rules and procedures for dealing with disorderly conduct are not followed in many cases of suspension.

The court held that the suspension of the Maharashtra MLAs was “unconstitutional, substantively illegal and irrational”. It said that suspensions should be limited to the session in which the alleged disorderly conduct takes place, and should not be carried over to the next. This is because the suspension of a legislator is not a punishment but a measure of self-protection of the legislature intended to ensure orderly conduct of its proceedings. The response to disruption should actually be a graded one, starting with the naming of the recalcitrant legislator and going on to more serious action. The court felt rightly that the suspension of a legislator for a whole year is worse than expulsion of that member. In the case of expulsion, a by-election would be held within six months so that the constituency is represented in the House.

The court also spelt out the dangers of the use of such power by governments. It said that a government with a thin majority “could manipulate the numbers of the Opposition party in the House in an undemocratic manner’’ by suspending members. Governments could pass legislations by keeping Opposition members out of the House. This was, in fact, the criticism made against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs during the winter session. The court also noted that “the Opposition will not be able to effectively participate in the discussions or debates in the House owing to the fear of members being suspended’’. That is why the court thought that such suspensions are a danger to democracy. The court’s order should make legislatures realise that there are limits to their power and that they should exercise it wisely and democratically.