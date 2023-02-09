Lowering pass marks is not the way

The Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission, headed by former Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar, has recommended that the passing marks in SSLC and PUC be reduced to improve the overall pass percentage and reduce the dropout rate. The Commission has suggested that the pass marks be brought down to 15 or 20 from the present 28 out of 80 in theory exams, on the lines of some neighbouring states.

The Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) of students into Pre-University Course (PUC) level is the lowest in Karnataka among all southern states as a large number of students fail in SSLC.

Similarly, if the pass marks in PUC were reduced, nearly a lakh more students would have got a chance to pursue higher education or apply for jobs, the Commission felt. The GER in PUC in Karnataka is at 52.1%, as against 83% in Kerala, 73.2% in Tamil Nadu, 67% in Maharashtra, 57.2% in Telangana.

The panel has recommended introduction of internal assessment for SSLC and PUC students, taking another cue from neighbouring states. The Commission has also suggested that over 6,700 government schools should be merged with composite high schools that are located within 100m of each other. At present, students are required to obtain transfer certificates and seek fresh admission for higher secondary or PUC in nearby institutions. Many of them drop out in the process.

While some of the recommendations merit consideration, the suggestion to boost the pass percentage by reducing the pass marks will not be in the interest of the students themselves. True, a larger number of students may then be able to obtain higher secondary and degree certificates, but will they be any good for employment or for further studies? Instead, the focus should be on improving learning outcomes, starting at primary school levels. This is doable. For instance, the pass percentage in SSLC in Hassan went up to 89.33% in 2019 from 69.58% in 2017 following a series of interventions initiated in the district by the Deputy Commissioner’s office. These included training the teachers, special attention to students who fared poorly in mid-term exams, a student exchange programme within the district where those with low scores could interact with high scorers, and coaching classes through radio.

Karnataka should not resort to lowering standards to achieve higher pass percentages merely because other states have done so. What is important is the quality of students passing out of our educational institutions, not the quantity.