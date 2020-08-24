Madhya Pradesh’s jobs for locals untenable

The Madhya Pradesh government’s decision, announced by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, that all government jobs in the state would henceforth be set apart for locals is unwise and is a poor response to the challenges it is facing. The Covid-19 pandemic has done much damage to the state’s fragile economy and has created widespread uncertainties and anxieties. Reservation of any kind has an emotive value for its beneficiaries and so the government’s decision may bring comfort to some people. The government may also have a political purpose, as a number of Assembly by-elections resulting from the resignations of Jyotiraditya Scindia’s supporters, will have to be held soon, and they are important for the BJP. Reservations have always been linked to politics in every state and at the Centre and it is unfortunate that political parties do not see the disadvantages of stretching the idea too far. Governments announce reservations fully knowing that the decision cannot be implemented, believing that the mere announcement will fetch political dividends.

The previous Kamal Nath government had ruled that 70% of private-sector jobs should be reserved for the people of the state. Other states have also tried different forms of reservation for ‘sons of the soil’ and for some sections of population who have agitated for it. Early this month, Telangana decided to reserve 60% of skilled jobs and 80% of unskilled jobs for locals in the state’s industries. Haryana has ordered 70% reservation for locals in the private sector. Other states like Karnataka have tried different kinds of reservations for locals. Some decisions were struck down by the courts and many others were not implemented, especially when they mandated reservations in the private sector. Industries want to recruit people with the requisite skills, not on the basis of where they come from.

Reservations for locals is not legally sound because it violates the right to equality and the right to work anywhere in the country. It also harms national integration. There should not be restrictions on people of one state studying, working or living in other states. The country should be considered as a single labour market. Migration of labour has helped the host state, the home state and the workers who migrate. Shortages of workmen or of skilled and qualified personnel in one state are filled by migrant personnel. It is surprising that national parties like the BJP and the Congress are championing ‘sons of the soil’ policies. It is a sign of an unhealthy culture of nativism and parochialism gaining strength in the country.