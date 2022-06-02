Many signs of a vulnerable economy

The growth of GDP by a dismal 4.1 per cent in the final quarter (January to March) of 2021-22 shows that the economy has not yet stabilised and is still vulnerable. It is difficult to accept the government’s claim that the data establishes a full economic recovery. The growth rate in the final quarter is the slowest in the past 12 months. Growth for the entire financial year has now been brought down to 8.7 per cent, from the earlier estimate of 8.9 per cent. The Gross Value Added (GVA) by the economy rose by only 3.9 per cent in the fourth quarter, though it had risen 8.1 per cent in 2021-22. These are inadequate pointers to future growth and the economy has serious internal and external challenges to cope with.

Whatever growth has been achieved is mainly accounted for by agriculture, public administration, defence and related services. Agriculture has performed well through the entire pandemic period but there may be uncertainties in the near-future arising from input shortages and a likely unevenness of monsoon rainfall. Wheat and most rabi crop yields were hit by excess rains during December-January and the heat wave that occurred later. If the sectors that showed positivity are excluded, growth would show an even slower pace. Manufacturing contracted by 0.2 per cent and trade, hotels, transport, and communication services slowed down from previous quarters. The growth of a major job-creating sector, construction, was modest at 3.4 per cent. All contact-intensive sectors and services were affected by the third wave of the pandemic in the beginning of the fourth quarter. That may have stalled the recovery that was beginning to happen after the second wave. Both private consumption and investment continued to remain muted, growing by just under 2 per cent in the fourth quarter.

There are many challenges in the current and coming quarters. Inflation is a major constraint on private consumption. Consumption growth has steadily declined in the past few months and price rise may make it worse. Inflation and the resulting higher interest rates may curb the purchasing power of the middle class and other sections. Rural demand is also likely to slow down. The resulting fall in demand will hit industry. The supply disruptions caused by the Russia-Ukraine war will continue as there is no sign of the conflict ending. Commodity prices will remain elevated and crude prices may not fall in the near future. There are warnings about a global recession. The government will have to continue its spending in the coming months as the RBI’s monetary policy interventions will not be able to curb inflation and give a push to the economy.