Measles scare needs states’ attention

There is an upsurge of measles cases among children in the last few weeks in many parts of the country, posing a serious threat to public health. A large number of cases and at least 13 deaths were reported from Mumbai and its suburbs in the last few days. These figures are in contrast with 10 cases and one death in 2021, 29 cases and no death in 2020, and 37 cases and three deaths in 2019. Several other states like Gujarat, Haryana, Bihar, Jharkhand and Kerala are also seeing a significant rise in measles cases. That shows that widely separated geographical areas of the country are vulnerable to the outbreak. Other parts of the world have also seen an increase in the number of cases. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has attributed the measles outbreak to lack of vaccination and has pointed out that a record high of nearly 40 million children missed a measles vaccine dose in 2021 all over the world due to hurdles created by the Covid pandemic. Low- and middle-income countries were the most affected.

The entire public health machinery, including the network of ASHA workers, was engaged in the fight and campaign against Covid in the past two years and the universal immunisation programme suffered in the process. Vaccination fatigue among parents has also been cited as a factor. All immunisation programmes — especially those focusing on DPT (diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus) and measles — dwindled drastically and though they have started showing signs of improvement, there is much ground yet to be covered. Measles virus is one of the most contagious viruses and though the ailment is almost entirely preventable through vaccination, it requires as much as 95 per cent vaccine coverage to prevent outbreaks among populations. So, there should not be any gaps in the vaccination coverage.

The only effective step to be taken is to give the best care to the infected and to increase the vaccine coverage among others. It has been observed that the affected children were predominantly unvaccinated and the average coverage of vaccine in the affected areas was significantly below the national average. The central government has sent expert teams to the states which have been affected the most and advised all states to consider administering one additional dose to all children between 9 months and 5 years old in vulnerable areas. It has clarified that this dose would be in addition to the primary vaccination schedule of first dose at 9-12 months and second dose at 16-24 months. The states should take these steps and also ensure that the working of the universal immunisation programme is fully restored.