Melting glaciers a worrying sign

Glaciers in Kashmir are receding at an alarming rate, a study conducted by experts at the University of Kashmir has found. The study, which examined satellite images and other data relating to nearly 12,243 glaciers in the area comprising the former princely state of Jammu and Kashmir, found that glaciers are losing around 35 cm of their thickness annually. The glacier ice depleted by around 70 gigatons between 2000 and 2012. Another study, which observed 147 glaciers in the region, found that the glaciers have reduced in area from 101.73 sq km in 1980 to 72.41 sq km in 2018, a 28% shrinkage in their expanse.

Climate experts have been drawing attention to the climate change crisis. Increasingly, their studies have shown that climate change is not some distant scenario that will begin unfolding decades from now but a clear and present danger. Other studies have provided data showing the dire impact that global warming is having on the glaciated regions of the Himalayas. The recent studies add significantly to the existing data. Kashmir’s glaciers are shrinking rapidly not only because of rising temperatures but also due to a change in the form of precipitation that is being observed in the region during winters. Instead of snow, which used to be the norm, Kashmir is now experiencing rain.

Receding glaciers will result in reduced water flow in Kashmir’s rivers, especially during summer. This will, in turn, have a serious impact on Kashmir’s economy. Kashmir is primarily an agrarian society; nearly 70% of its population is involved directly or indirectly in agriculture, agro-based industries and related occupations. A shortage of river waters will have devastating impact not just on the economy but on lives and livelihoods. Due to lack of industrial activity and other options, unemployment in Kashmir is already high. A decline in agriculture will deepen unemployment. The Kashmir Valley is already conflict-ridden. An economic crisis will deepen conflict here and make militancy an attractive option for Kashmiri youth.

The implications of receding glaciers will be felt not just in Kashmir but in the entire Indus basin. This means, its impact will be felt in areas further downstream, including states like Punjab as well as Pakistan. Punjab is India’s granary. A fall in river water will hit agricultural productivity and thus food grain production. As for Pakistan, the River Indus and its tributaries are a veritable lifeline for its economy. Pakistan can be expected to blame India, and not global warming and receding glaciers, for a reduction in water in the Indus.