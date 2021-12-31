Mobility bill, a welcome move

The proposed Karnataka Active Mobility Bill is welcome as it recognises the rights of all road users, including pedestrians and cyclists, and not just of motorists. The draft bill published by the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) prioritises the mobility of people over vehicles. It lays down that all new roads and existing ones that are being redeveloped should have cycle paths and footpaths of adequate width. To ensure hassle-free movement, the missing links in existing pedestrian and cycle networks have to be connected with safe crossings at intersections. Pedestrians and cyclists, the most vulnerable of road users, have had to fend for themselves so far. The bill proposes a plan that is people-centric, aiming to promote sustainable urban mobility and build healthy communities. It is thus heartening to note that by law, streets and public places will henceforth have to be designed and developed keeping in view the needs of all road users. The bill also fixes responsibility on heads of urban local bodies and has a provision for imposing a penalty of Rs 2 lakh for non-compliance with its provisions. Continued violation will attract an additional penalty of Rs 5,000 per day.

With 50% of Karnataka’s population projected to live in urban areas by 2025, the exponential increase in the number of private vehicles in towns and cities will not only lead to increased congestion but also likely result in high road fatalities, and pedestrians and cyclists will be at greatest risk of injury and loss of life. It is therefore important to keep pathways safe as they are used by people of all age groups and abilities, more so by those from lower-income groups who walk or cycle to reach places of work or to avail public transport. The equitable allocation of road space to all users will go a long way in ensuring this, besides the obvious benefit to environment and air quality.

While there has been no dearth of ideas in the past, what has been lacking is the political will and long-term vision to evolve a comprehensive mobility plan, especially for Bengaluru. The proposed bill is a step in the right direction. The government must hold wide consultations on the bill and bring the law to life at the earliest.